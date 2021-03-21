
Sri Lanka Legends News
Pathan brothers, Yuvraj lead India to Road Safety T20 crown

India Legends have become the champions of the Road Safety World Series T20 2020-21 as they beat their Sri Lankan counterparts by 14 runs in the final in Raipur on Sunday (March 21

Sri Lanka Legends reach final comprehensively

Sri Lanka Legends have reached the final of the Road Safety World Series, a tournament organized with former cricketers. Earlier, India had confirmed the final of this tournament.

Legends and current players to play T20 match in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's sports minister Namal Rajapaksa has proposed a Charity cricket match be played between the two teams of Sri Lanka's former legendary players and the current players.Thi

Dilshan powers Sri Lanka to finish at top of the table

Tillakaratne Dilshan's Sri Lanka Legends have thrashed the England Legends by 6 wickets in their last round robin league match of the ongoing Road Safety World Series T20 2020-21 t

Bangladesh concede hattrick defeat as Sri Lanka go on top

Bangladesh Legends have conceded their third straight defeat in the ongoing Road Safety World Series T20 2020-21, as they lost to Sri Lanka Legends by 42 runs on Wednesday (March 1

Dilshan fifty helps Sri Lanka cruise to third victory

Sri Lanka Legends have picked up yet another way-too-comfortable victory in the ongoing Road Safety World Series T20 2020-21, as they beat South Africa Legends by 9 wickets on Mond

Sri Lanka Legends rise to No.2 with win over Windies

Tilakaratne Dilshan and Upul Tharanga have starred with the bat, as Sri Lanka Legends picked up a comfortable 5-wicket victory over West Indies Legends in the sixth match of the on

Road Safety World Series 2021: Schedule, venue and timings

Cricket fans are curiously waiting for the Legends Road Safety World Series which will kick-off in the next month. Earlier in 2020, due to the pandemic, the inaugural season of the

Watch: Kaif amazes spectators with uncustomary pickup

Amidst all the big names participating in the ongoing Road Safety World Series, former India batsman Mohammad Kaif continues to catch everyone's attention with his superb display o

Watch: Kaif takes a brilliant catch to dismiss Kapugedera

Mohammed Kaif is one of the greatest fielders during his heydays. He is known for taking brilliant catches on the field and sometimes, we run short of adjectives or superlatives to

