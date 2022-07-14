
Sri Lanka Crisis News
thumb

Sanath Jayasuriya confident of Asia Cup 2022 being held in Sri Lanka amid political turmoil

Former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya is confident that the country's scheduled Asia Cup T20 tournament will go ahead despite the severe financial crisis.The Asia Cup 2022 wil

thumb

Reports: Bangladesh likely to host Asia Cup amid crisis in Sri Lanka

A few days ago, Secretary of Sri Lanka Cricket Mohan de Silva said Sri Lanka was more than confident of hosting the Asia Cup amid the island nation's economic crisis. reportSri Lan

