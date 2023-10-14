Sri Lanka Captain News
Dasun Shanaka ruled out of world cup match against Australia, Reports
Sri Lanka suffered a major blow on Saturday when captain Dasun Shanaka and seamer Matheesha Pathirana were ruled out of their third match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 ag
Sydney Thunder sign Chamari Athapaththu for WBBL 2023-24 season
Chamari Athapaththu has signed as the Sydney Thunder's overseas substitute, completing the squad ahead of the club's start at North Sydney Oval on October 22.WBBL club Sydney Thund
Shanaka likely to step down as Sri Lanka captain ahead of World Cup
Sri Lanka white-ball captain Dasun Shanaka is expected to step down from leadership duties ahead of the much-anticipated 2023 World Cup. Dasun Shanaka's decision came after Sri Lan