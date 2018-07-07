spotlight News
Exclusive wishes of a daughter to her father MS Dhoni
The former Indian skipper and a crowd favorite, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is celebrating his 37th birthday and there is no surprise that the cricketing world is flooding in their wishes
Historic final of PSL is ready to take place in Lahore
The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore would be the heart of action in cricket world on Sunday – March 5, 2017, when the final of the second edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will
Imran Tahir tops as most economical spinner of SA
Imran Tahir has emerged as the most economical spinner of South Africa eclipsing Pat Symcox in the fifth one day international match against New Zealand. In the overall list of bow
Clarke turned 'auto wallah' from commentator
The former Australian captain turned commentator now has turned otherwise as an autowallah in Bangalore street. He is now staying in India to circulate his voice through the commen
Tamim scores hundred against SL BP XI
Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal Khan has scored a brilliant hundred against Sri Lanka Cricket President’s XI team in the two day preparation match at De Zoysa Stadium in Moratuwa on
Does PCB offer BCB to send team Bangladesh to play in Pakistan?
According to the news published in Pakistani media, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is trying to convince Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to send its national team to Pakistan to play
'Let us make a promise to stay beside our parents whole life' - Taskin Ahmed
Almighty Creator inscribe every man/woman’s name on earth through parents. Mothers bear a child in womb and give birth tolerating unbearable pain. And then both parents raise their
Champions Trophy to visit Bangladesh on March
Another hundred days to go; one of the most prestigious tournaments of International Cricket Council, Champions Trophy is about to initiate in England and Wales. In the meantime, t
Afghanistan's nightmare fall down
Cricket is said to be the game of glorious uncertainty; can anyone measure the scale of uncertainty in a particular match? Like the one between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe. When you a
Shiraj - Hyderabad's Slumdog Millionaire of IPL auction - 2017
Mohammad Shiraj – a name that was precisely unfamiliar just a day ago, now has become viral after the tenth edition of IPL auction held at Bengaluru on Monday; the uncapped fast bo
Kohli smacks Rs 100 crore advertisement deal
Virat Kohli has become the first Indian sportsperson to sign a RS 100 crore endorsement deal with any single brand. Sports lifestyle brand Puma has made an eight year deal with the
Peshwar Zalmi owner conveys in Bangla!
Notwithstanding the ridiculous translation of Google translator, Bangladeshi cricket fans find it pleasing enough to read the greeting of Peshwar Zalmi owner conveyed in Bangla! [R