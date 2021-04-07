Sponsor News
Daraz becomes new national team sponsor
Daraz, the leading e-commerce platform of the country, has become the new sponsor for Bangladesh national cricket team.The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed the news on
Pakistan struggling to find sponsors, using logo-less training kits
Pakistan cricket team are set to return to international cricket with a series against England after coronavirus lockdown. Pakistan has already reached England with a huge group of
Success of youth team will bring sponsor this time, believes BCB
Situation is not going well for national team. Failure to perform favorably has a negative impact on the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). Because of this, no one is not responding t
Akash DTH to sponsor Bangladesh cricket team in Zimbabwe series
The series between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe series is set to begin on February 22. Bangladesh announce satellite TV service 'Akash DTH’ as their sponsor in this series. This has bee