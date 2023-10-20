
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right

Trending Now

See All
spinner News
thumb

Abrar Ahmed among five Players to get PCB Central Contract

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday (October 20) announced the addition of five more players to its central contract list.After a thorough review, PCB has decided to add fiv

thumb

Northamptonshire spinner Simon Kerrigan announce retirement

Former Northamptonshire England spinner Simon Kerrigan has announced his retirement from football. Kerrigan, 34, made his comeback at Wantage Road in 2020 but has only played once

thumb

Ashton Agar released from Australia Test squad to play domestic cricket

Ashton Agar, the Australian left-arm spinning all-rounder, will return home from the ongoing tour of India to play domestic cricket for Western Australia.Australian cricketer Ashto

thumb

Nathan Lyon becomes third bowler to take 100 Test wickets against India

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon ran through the Indian top order picking his 8th five-wicket haul against India in Test cricket. Lyon also became the first Australian to complete 10

thumb

Bangladesh's spin misery in away Tests

Bangladesh pacers are always at the receiving end of criticism for their lack of performance in Test cricket. But the fact that not many people point out is that the Bangladeshi sp

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.