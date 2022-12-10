Southern Brave News
Fleming to coach the Southern Brave men's team in the Hundred
One of cricket's most respected coaches, New Zealander Stephen Fleming, will join the Hundred in a move that looks like a coup for the competition.Stephen Fleming will replace Mahe
Mahela Jayawardene to part way with Southern Brave
Following his appointment toglobal head of performance for Mumbai Indians and their affiliated clubs,Mahela Jayawardene is scheduled to depart Southern Brave in 2023.Reliance, the
Jayawardene to leave Sri Lanka team after qualifier round
Mahela Jayawardene has decided toleave the Sri Lanka squad after today’s last qualifier match againstNetherlands in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and won’t be available for Sri Lanka’
Watch: Liam Livingstone dismissed in a strange fashion in The Hundred
The Hundred competition has definitely been a sensational hit in the cricket fraternity. From batsmen making their presence count in the form of hitting sixes to bowlers pulling of
Oval Invincibles Women, Southern Brave Men crowned Hundred champions
Oval Invincibles and Southern Brave have won the inaugural men's and women's Hundred finals respectively.At Lord's, Dane van Niekerk's Oval Invincibles outplayed Southern Brave by
Watch: Quinton de Kock takes a scorcher to dismiss Josh Inglis in The Hundred
South African international Quinton de Kock is currently taking part in The Hundred competition. The tournament has already managed to garner the attention of the cricket fraternit