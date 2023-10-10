South Australia News
Jake Fraser-McGurk smashes fastest ever One-Day century
In the Marsh One-Day Cup, SouthAustralia batter Jake Fraser-McGurk struck a century off 29 balls, the quickestwhite-ball century in history.Jake's brilliant and dominantcentury off
Watch: Handscomb dismissed by Valente's one-handed stunner
In the twentieth match of the Marsh One Day Cup, Cameron Valente took a stunning one-handed ripper to send Victoria captain Peter Handscomb back to the pavilion.In the second deliv
Ashton Agar suffers horrible injury during Marsh One-Day Cup
Australia all-rounder Ashton Agar has suffered from a horrible injury in Western Australia’s Marsh One-Day Cup clash against South Australia on Sunday.Ashton Agar has been taken fr
Aaron Finch suffers back injury ahead of T20Is against Sri Lanka
Australia have been hit with a massive injury blow as their limited overs captain Aaron Finch is doubtful in Australia's opening T20I against Sri Lanka in Adelaide next Sunday for