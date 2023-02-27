
South African News
thumb

Keshav Maharaj signs Middlesex for County Championship and T20 Blast

Middlesex have signed Keshav Maharaj for the 2023 season, the club confirmed on Monday (27 February). Maharaj will be Middlesex's second signing overseasalongside joining countryma

thumb

South African All-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo is ruled out of ODIs series against england

Andile Phehlukwayo will miss the final two games of the one-day international series against England while undergoing recovery procedures after suffering a concussion in the opener

