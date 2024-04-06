
South Africa Women's Cricket Team News
thumb

16-year-old Karabo Meso called up in South Africa squad for Sri Lanka ODIs

The 16-year-oldwicketkeeper-batter Karabo Meso has been called up for her first ODI and willbe included in the 14-man South Africa team for their three-match seriesagainst Sri Lank

thumb

Hilton Moreeng to stay as South Africa women's head coach

Hilton Moreeng will continue toserve as the head coach of the South African women's team until the conclusionof the 2023-24 season. This is because the process of finding a replace

thumb

South Africa star delays wedding due to coronavirus

South African woman cricketer Lizelle Lee has been compelled to delay her wedding in the midst of the across the nation lockdown in the country forced due to coronavirus pandemic.L

thumb

Australia cancel South Africa tour due to coronavirus

The Australian women's team was scheduled to travel to South Africa to play three ODIs and a T20I series. The series was supposed to start from March 22.But Australia canceled the

thumb

South Africa Women not arriving on November 3

Jannatul Naym PiealSouth Africa Women's Cricket Team, who were previously announced by both the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) to arrive in Dhaka on

