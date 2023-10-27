South Africa vs Pakistan News
Aiden Markram's fantastic 91 steers South Africa home in a thriller in Chennai
South Africa won a thriller by 1 wicket on Friday (27th October). Tabraiz Shamsi"s four fer before Aiden Markram's fantastic 91 helped them chase down the total. With the win, Sout
Ngidi ruled out of Pakistan series, sidelined for 12 weeks
South Africa have been hit with a major blow as their fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has suffered a knee injury which will keep him out of cricket for 12 weeks.Ngidi jammed his knee on th
'I would have attacked more had I known it was only 27 overs', rues Proteas skipper
Like the death group A, Pakistan has balanced the group B equations as well winning a rain affected match against South Africa on Wednesday.Pakistan bowled superbly on their way to
Pakistan upset Proteas in must-win encounter
Pakistan keep their Semi-finals hopes alive after earning a 19-run (D/L) victory over powerhouse South Africa in the seventh match of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at Edgbaston, Birmin
Disciplined Pakistan restrict SA to 219/8
South Africa have been restricted for just 219 runs for 8 by Pakistan in the seventh match of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. A controlled bowling display from
A rare duck for de Villiers
South Africa skipper AB de Villiers has scored a rare duck against Pakistan in the seventh match of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. It was his first duck in nea
Live: South Africa choose to bat against Pakistan
South Africa have chosen to bat first against Pakistan in the seventh match of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. This is the second and last day-night match of th