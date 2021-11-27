South Africa vs Netherlands 2021 News
Remaining SA-Ned ODIs postponed due to Covid-19
The last two ODIs between South Africa amd Netherlands have been postponedfor concerns surrounding the 'Omicron' variant of the coronavirus.Gauteng, the province where both teams a
South Africa, Netherlands share points after washout
South Africa men's 2021/22 home summer has begun with a no result with Netherlands in the first of three ODIs at Supersport Park, Centurion.After South Africa posted 277/8 on board
Proteas suffer Covid19 blow ahead of Netherland series
The Netherlands cricket team are touring South Africa in November-December 2021 to play bilateral series consisting three One Day International (ODI) matches.Proteas suffer Covid19
South Africa to host Bangladesh in 2022
Bangladesh will play two World Test Championship games and three ODI Super League games in South Africa according to the home calendar of Cricket South Africa.Cricket South Africa