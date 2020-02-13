South Africa vs England 2019-20 News
Watch: Ngidi's stunning last over against England
South African right-arm fast bowler Lungi Ngidi bowled a stunning last over in the first T20I against England as he contained just 7 runs in the over to hand over a win to the host
Stokes will go down as one of the all-time greats: Vaughan
The English all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has just won the ICC Cricketer of the Year Award, is going through the best phase of his career. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan said
Watch: Bairstow trolled in live telecast when using binoculars
England wicket-keeper batsman Johny Bairstow was trolled during the live telecast of the second Test between South Africa and England when the English player was using binoculars i
England ban football as cricket warm-up
England have decided to part away with playing football as warm-up games before cricket's training session following opener Rory Burns's injury before the second Test against South
England unrest by double injury blows
England opening batsman Rory Burns will be sidelined for the rest of the Test series in South Africa after suffering ligament damage on Thursday while playing football in practice
England end year with 107 defeat against South Africa
South Africa completed a comprehensive victory in the Boxing Day Test against England when they thrashed tourists by 107 runs at the Super Sport Park in Centurion.[caption id="atta
Aiden Markram ruled out of Test series
South Africa opener Aiden Markram has been ruled out for the remainder of the Test series with England with a fractured finger.While batting on day two of the Boxing Day Test, Mark
Archer beamers panic Proteas in Centurion, receives warning
English pacer Jofra Archer, on Friday, was warned by referee Andy Pycroft for threatening bowling against South Africa in the ongoing first Test at the Super Sport Park in Centurio
Curran four-fer edge England on day one against South Africa
Sam Curran's four star performance with the ball provided England the upper edge in the first day of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa at the Super Sport Park in Centurion.[
Injured photographer delays Boxing Day Test play
An Agence France-Press photographer Christiaan Kotze became part of the story on Thursday when he was injured in front of the sight screen causing a delay to the start of the Boxin
James Anderson becomes first pacer to play 150 Tests
Ace England pacer James Anderson has become the first fast bowler in the history of Test cricket to appear in 150 Test matches. [caption id="attachment_136020" align="aligncenter"
Lungi Ngidi ruled out of Boxing day Test against England
South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the Boxing Day Test between South Africa and England after tearing his hamstring.Lungi Ngidi is now playing in the Mzans