South Africa vs Bangladesh 2022 News
Taskin recovers from injury, fit for West Indies ODIs and T20Is
Taskin Ahmed has finally recoveredfrom an injury sustained during the tour of South Africa a couple of months ago.Selector Habibul Bashar Sumon said there have been no more worries
Domingo suggests Mushfiqur to play 'reverse sweep' according to match situation
Mushfiqur Rahim has made it ahabit to get out while playing reverse sweep repeatedly. Many of his innings arebeing ended unexpectedly in this way as well as the team also fall in d
'Not alarming', says Mominul on team getting all-out below 100
Tigers surrendered during both the test matches against the host in South Africa due to their dismal show with the bat. Bangladesh were bundled all-out under 100 twice in the tour.
Khaled fined for throwing ball at Verreynne
Bangladesh seamer Khaled Ahmed has been fined 15 percent of his match fees and handed one demerit point for breaching level 1 of ICC code of conduct during the second Test against
Mushfiqur gets full support from captain Mominul in 'reverse sweep' conflict
Mushfiqur Rahim has made it ahabit to get out while playing reverse sweep repeatedly. Many of his inningsare being ended unexpectedly for this reason. However, Test captain Mominul
We are not very good at spin except for one or two cricketers: Mominul
In the Port Elizabeth Test, thebatsmen of Bangladesh surrendered miserably against two South African spinners- Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer. But as a subcontinent team, Banglade
Maharaj rips Bangladesh apart to take series 2-0
A chaotic end to a dream tour of South Africa for Bangladesh. The Test team could not live up to expectations set by the ODI side. Mominul Haque's side have been rattled to a 332-r
International cricket sees first Covid subs in SA-Bangladesh Test
For the first time since its introduction, a player has been picked as Covid substitute in an international match. South Africa have had two field two replacements on day four in G
Domingo tested positive for coronavirus
Bangladesh head coach RussellDomingo has tested positive for coronavirus during the second Test betweenBangladesh and South Africa and is now in isolation. So, the head coach of th
Batting chaos leaves Bangladesh in face of heavy defeat
The second Test in Gqeberha could end soon as Bangladesh are already chasing a target against South Africa but have lost three wickets in the third evening.In two innings on day th
Bangladesh bowled out for 217 after Mushfiqur's 51
Bangladesh concede 236-run first-innings lead to South Africa but the latter have not enforced follow-on on day three of the second Test at St George's Park, Gqeberha.Starting the
'You will see Mushfiq continue to sweep'
Bangladesh started aggressivelyin reply to South Africa's 453 runs in the second and last Test of the series.However, the Tigers lost 5 wickets quickly. Even in such a situation, b