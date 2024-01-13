
  • Home
  • South Africa U19s
South Africa U19s News
David Teeger removed as South Africa U19 captain

The South African government hasgone to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israeli brutality inGaza. At the end of December last year, South Africa filed a case in th

South Africa cricketer Mondli Khumalo in severe condition following pub attack

Mondli Khumalo, a former SouthAfrican Under-19 bowler, was assaulted outside a bar in Bridgwater on Saturdaynight and is currently in an induced coma in Bristol. Khumalo has underg

Brevis' 138 leaves Bangladesh finish eighth at U-19 CWC

In a thrilling run-chase South Africa have had the last laugh over Bangladesh by two wickets in the seventh place play-off match at the U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup.Electing to bat

Bangladesh thrash SA to claim semi-finals spot

Inspiring all-round performance by the Young Tigers have led them to a thumping 104-run victory over hosts South Africa U19s at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.Bangladesh U19s put on 26

