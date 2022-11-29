South Africa T20 League News
Durban Super Giants appoint Quinton de Kock as a captain in SA20
Durban's Super Giants (DSG) have officially announced star left-hander Quinton de Kock as the side's skipper ahead of the first SA20.The SA20 league looks set to be the next big th
Looking forward to the unexpected - Quinton de Kock on SA20
South Africa's first-ever global T20 league, the SA20, is due to start in January next year. Cricket fans from around the world are looking forward to the tournament as the IPL fra
Khaled Ahmed, only Bangladeshi in SA T20 league's player auction list
South Africa's new franchisetournament SA20 will take place next January. Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)will be played at the same time. Bangladeshi cricketers are therefore lessl