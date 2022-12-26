
South Africa skipper News
South African Skipper Dean Elgar completes 5,000 runs in Test cricket

South African skipper Dean Elgar has been in fine form in recent years and his form has paid off as he became South Africa's eighth batsman to break the 5000-run mark in Test crick

We didn't expect the pitch to be sharp says skipper Temba Bavuma

After the eight-wicket loss to India, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma said his side didn't expect the surface to play the way they did.After beating Australia 2-1, Rohit Sharma a

Bavuma expects a strong and competitive series against India

South African skipper Temba Bavuma expects a strong and competitive three-game T20I series against India. The upcoming games will be the final three T20Is for both teams ahead of n

South African skipper David Miller praises the batsmen for playing well against England

Half centuries from Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram and a fifer from spinner Tabraiz Shamsi propelled South Africa to a 90-run win over England in the third and final T20I of the

