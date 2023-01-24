Somerset County Cricket Club News
Peter Siddle set to return to Somerset for 2023 season
Aussie pacer Peter Siddle will return to Somerset for the upcoming County Championship and T20 Blast season, the club announced on Tuesday (24 January).Former Australian navigator
James Hildreth announces retirement from Somerset career
Veteran England batter and Somerset legend James Hildreth has retired as his contract expires at the end of the 2022 season.James Hildreth, Somerset's longtime batsman, has announc
Somerset County Cricket Club signs Matt Renshaw for 2022 season
Somerset have signed Matt Renshaw as an overseas player for the 2022 season. The Australian top batsman will be able to play in the County Championship at least until the end of Au