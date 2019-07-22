
Solomon Mire News
thumb

Mire announces retirement following Zimbabwe's suspension

Zimbabwe all-rounder Solomon Mire has announced retirement from international cricket in the wake of Zimbabwe's suspension by the International Cricket Council (ICC).Zimbabwe crick

thumb

Pakistan set world record of most five match clean sweeps

Hosts Zimbabwe’s misery ran along with the time as Pakistan ended the five match series with a complete white wash. Starting the last match with four nil up, the touring team accom

thumb

Zimbabwe finish tri-series T20I winless

In the sixth match of the Tri-nation T20I series, Australia have defeated host Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club. Winning the toss, Zimbabwe opted to bat first and scored 151 for

thumb

Pakistan clinch easy win, Mire's heroic knock goes in vain

Solomon Mire's career-best effort wasn't enough to stop Pakistan as Zimbabwe slipped to their third consecutive defeat, this time by seven wickets in Harare Sports Club.Mire scored

