
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Sneh Rana News
thumb

Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana miss out India squad for Australia series

Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Ranawill not participate in the five-match T20I home series against Australiabeginning on December 10. In the BCCI press release announcing the squad,Vastr

thumb

India crash Sri Lanka in Women's T20 Asia Cup final to win seventh title

India have won the final of theWomen’s T20 Asia Cup easily beating Sri Lanka by 8 wickets on Sunday (October14) in Sylhet. With the victory, they secured the title for the seventh

thumb

Australia women's cricket team win gold medal in Commonwealth Games

Australia women’s cricket teamhave continued their domination in cricket as now they won the final of theCommonwealth Games 2022 against India on Sunday (August 7) in Birmingham. W

thumb

Conway, Jamieson nominated for Player of the Month award

ICC have announced nominees for men's and women's Player of the Month awards for June.Two of New Zealand’s World Test Championship winning members – Devon Conway and Kyle Jamieson

thumb

"This is for you, my dad," Sneh Rana's perfect Father's Day gift

On the eve of Father's Day, India's woman all-rounder Sneh Rana gave a perfect gift to her late father Bhagwan Singh.The 27-year-old bowling all-rounder Sneh Rana, playing his very

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.