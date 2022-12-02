Sneh Rana News
Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana miss out India squad for Australia series
Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Ranawill not participate in the five-match T20I home series against Australiabeginning on December 10. In the BCCI press release announcing the squad,Vastr
India crash Sri Lanka in Women's T20 Asia Cup final to win seventh title
India have won the final of theWomen’s T20 Asia Cup easily beating Sri Lanka by 8 wickets on Sunday (October14) in Sylhet. With the victory, they secured the title for the seventh
Australia women's cricket team win gold medal in Commonwealth Games
Australia women’s cricket teamhave continued their domination in cricket as now they won the final of theCommonwealth Games 2022 against India on Sunday (August 7) in Birmingham. W
Conway, Jamieson nominated for Player of the Month award
ICC have announced nominees for men's and women's Player of the Month awards for June.Two of New Zealand’s World Test Championship winning members – Devon Conway and Kyle Jamieson
"This is for you, my dad," Sneh Rana's perfect Father's Day gift
On the eve of Father's Day, India's woman all-rounder Sneh Rana gave a perfect gift to her late father Bhagwan Singh.The 27-year-old bowling all-rounder Sneh Rana, playing his very