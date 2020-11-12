
SLPL News
LPL 2020: Thilina Kandamby appointed Jaffna Stallions head coach

Unlike few other Lanka Premier League (LPL) teams which have recruited foreign coaches and support staff, Jaffna Stallions team has given more preference to the local guys."We have

Lanka Premier League postponed

Lanka Premier League (LPL), which was to begin from August 8 has been postponed."Yes, it is postponed,” Ravin Wickramaratne, the vice president of the SLC and in charge of the LPL

SLC likely to invite Mahela, Mahanama for improvement of school cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is likely to invite two former cricketers- Mahela Jayawardene and Roshan Mahanama to discuss about improving the standard of school cricket in the country.T

SLC ready to organize SLPL in place of Bangladesh series

A few days ago, the Sri Lanka Cricket Board was looking into the possibility of a Bangladesh-Sri Lanka series. This time they have said that they are worried about the series. If n

