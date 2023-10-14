SL vs AUS News
Dasun Shanaka ruled out of world cup match against Australia, Reports
Sri Lanka suffered a major blow on Saturday when captain Dasun Shanaka and seamer Matheesha Pathirana were ruled out of their third match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 ag
Australia consider All-Rounder Glenn Maxwell for the second test against Sri Lanka
All-rounder Glenn Maxwell remains on an expected turn in Galle in Australia's plans for the second Test against Covid-hit Sri Lanka, skipper Pat Cummins said on Thursday.Maxwell, a
SL vs AUS: Big blow for the Sri Lanka team, three players get Covid-19 Positive before 2nd Test
Sri Lanka faced a major blow on Thursday when three players tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the second Test against Australia due to start tomorrow (Friday) in Galle.Three Sr
SL vs AUS: Angelo Mathews recovers from Covid-19 and available for the 2nd Test
Veteran Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews has recovered from Covid-19 and will also be available for the second Test against Australia which starts on July 8, Sri Lankan Cricke
Maheesh Theekshana, Dinuth Wellalage call for the 2nd Test against Australia
Uncap spinner Maheesh Theekshana and Dinuth Wellalage were drafted into Sri Lanka's Covid-hit squad for the second Test against Australia on Tuesday.Uncap spinners Maheesh Theeksha
Australia vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The 5th ODI of Australia Tour of Sri Lanka 2022 will be held between Australia and Sri Lanka on 24 June 2022 at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.Sri Lanka and Australia will cross bl
Travis Head excluded from the 5th ODI against Sri Lanka due to hamstring injury
Australia faced further injury concerns ahead of the Test series against Sri Lanka as Travis Head was ruled out of the last ODI in Colombo due to hamstring problem.Head suffered th
Australia vs Sri Lanka 4th ODI, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The 4th ODI of Australia Tour of Sri Lanka 2022 will be held on 21 June 2022 between Australia and Sri Lanka at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.Sri Lanka and Australia meet in the f
Travis Head feels 'keen' ahead of Sri Lanka Test Challenge
Travis Head claims he is already comfortable on the wickets in Sri Lanka after working his way to a second major result of the Australian tour in the ODI six-wicket loss in Colombo
Australia vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The 3rd ODI of Australia Tour of Sri Lanka 2022 will be held on 19 June 2022 between Australia and Sri Lanka at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.The third ODI between Sri Lanka (SL)
Australia vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The 2nd ODI of Australia Tour of Sri Lanka 2022 will be played between Australia and Sri Lanka on 16 June 2022 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy.The second ODI betw
SL vs AUS: Australian Pacer Kane Richardson gets ruled out from the ODI series sue to injury
The Australia national cricket team has suffered a major blow when star pacemaker Kane Richardson was injured and ruled out of the entire five-game One Day International (ODI) seri