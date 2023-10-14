
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







SL vs AUS News
thumb

Dasun Shanaka ruled out of world cup match against Australia, Reports

Sri Lanka suffered a major blow on Saturday when captain Dasun Shanaka and seamer Matheesha Pathirana were ruled out of their third match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 ag

thumb

Australia consider All-Rounder Glenn Maxwell for the second test against Sri Lanka

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell remains on an expected turn in Galle in Australia's plans for the second Test against Covid-hit Sri Lanka, skipper Pat Cummins said on Thursday.Maxwell, a

thumb

SL vs AUS: Big blow for the Sri Lanka team, three players get Covid-19 Positive before 2nd Test

Sri Lanka faced a major blow on Thursday when three players tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the second Test against Australia due to start tomorrow (Friday) in Galle.Three Sr

thumb

SL vs AUS: Angelo Mathews recovers from Covid-19 and available for the 2nd Test

Veteran Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews has recovered from Covid-19 and will also be available for the second Test against Australia which starts on July 8, Sri Lankan Cricke

thumb

Maheesh Theekshana, Dinuth Wellalage call for the 2nd Test against Australia

Uncap spinner Maheesh Theekshana and Dinuth Wellalage were drafted into Sri Lanka's Covid-hit squad for the second Test against Australia on Tuesday.Uncap spinners Maheesh Theeksha

thumb

Australia vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

The 5th ODI of Australia Tour of Sri Lanka 2022 will be held between Australia and Sri Lanka on 24 June 2022 at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.Sri Lanka and Australia will cross bl

thumb

Travis Head excluded from the 5th ODI against Sri Lanka due to hamstring injury

Australia faced further injury concerns ahead of the Test series against Sri Lanka as Travis Head was ruled out of the last ODI in Colombo due to hamstring problem.Head suffered th

thumb

Australia vs Sri Lanka 4th ODI, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

The 4th ODI of Australia Tour of Sri Lanka 2022 will be held on 21 June 2022 between Australia and Sri Lanka at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.Sri Lanka and Australia meet in the f

thumb

Travis Head feels 'keen' ahead of Sri Lanka Test Challenge

Travis Head claims he is already comfortable on the wickets in Sri Lanka after working his way to a second major result of the Australian tour in the ODI six-wicket loss in Colombo

thumb

Australia vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

The 3rd ODI of Australia Tour of Sri Lanka 2022 will be held on 19 June 2022 between Australia and Sri Lanka at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.The third ODI between Sri Lanka (SL)

thumb

Australia vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

The 2nd ODI of Australia Tour of Sri Lanka 2022 will be played between Australia and Sri Lanka on 16 June 2022 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy.The second ODI betw

thumb

SL vs AUS: Australian Pacer Kane Richardson gets ruled out from the ODI series sue to injury

The Australia national cricket team has suffered a major blow when star pacemaker Kane Richardson was injured and ruled out of the entire five-game One Day International (ODI) seri

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.