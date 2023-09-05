SL vs AFG News
Mohammad Nabi and Rashid's heroics go in vain as Sri Lanka win a thriller to reach super fours
Sri Lanka triumphed over Afghanistan to get to the super fours. They have beaten Afghanistan by 2 runs on Tuesday (5th September) at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Mohammad Nabi's unreal
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Match 6 Asia Cup 2023, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
It will be the most important game in Group B when Afghanistan take on Sri Lanka at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday. The outcome of this game will decide the fate of all three
Dushmantha Chameera's firing spell aids Sri Lanka win the series
Sri Lanka thumped Afghanistan by 9 wickets to secure the series at Mahanda Rajapaksa International Stadium on Wednesday (7 June). After winning the toss, Afghanistan chose to bat f
Sri Lanka thump Afghanistan in second ODI to square the series
Sri Lanka thumped Afghanistan by a massive margin of 132 runs in the second ODI to comeback in the series. Winning the toss the hosts opted to bat first. Sri Lanka had a fine openi
Zadran, bowlers star in Afghanistan's dominant win over Sri Lanka
Afghanistan had a dominant win over Sri Lanka in the first ODI by 6 wickets. Ibrahim Zadran's swashbuckling 98 after bowlers discipline bowling helped Afghanistan cruise pass Sri L
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The 1st ODI match of Afghanistan Tour of Sri Lanka will be played between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan on 2 June 2023 at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2023: Squads, Schedule and All you need to know
The Afghan men's team travels through Sri Lanka to take part in a three-game ODI series starting June 2. The third and final ODI will be played on June 7, 2023.The Afghanistan Tour
Sri Lanka announce schedule for Afghanistan ODI series
Sri Lanka Cricket have announced the schedule for their upcoming ODI home series with three home games against Afghanistan. The hosts will try to focus on their preparations for th
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
3rd ODI Match of Afghanistan Tour of Sri Lanka 2022 is scheduled to be played on Sunday 27 November 2022 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.Sri Lanka will cross
Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Super 4 Match 1, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Sri Lanka meet Afghanistan for the second time in the Asian Cup as the two teams meet in a Super Four game on Saturday. The match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be played a
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Match 1, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Sri Lanka (SL) meets Afghanistan (AFG) in the opening match of the 2022 Asian Cup at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday 27 August.The Asia Cup 2022 starts on August 27