SL U19 vs Pak U19 News
Sri Lanka U19 to tour Pakistan this month
Sri Lanka U19 will travel to Pakistan on October 12 to take part in four-day and five one-day matches against Pakistan U19. All six matches will be played at the National Bank Stad
U-19 WC: Pak will face SL in the Playoff for the 5th Place & BD will face SA for the 7th Place
Despite Ariful Islam's 119-ball 100, Bangladesh U19s lost to Pakistan U19s by six wickets in the Super League Playoff semifinals of the World U19s Championship. Pakistan now meet S