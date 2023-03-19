
Skipper News
Shaheen Afridi appointed as skipper of PSL 2023 team of the tournament

Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Shah Afridi was appointed team captain of HBL PSL 8 by an independent panel chaired by Haroon Rashid (HBL PSL 8 Technical Committee Chairman) and which al

Billings impressed with Shaheen's leadership skills in PSL 8

Lahore Qalandars wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings praised skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi for his leadership during the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).England cricke

Gulf Giants announce James Vince as captain for ILT20

Building steam ahead of the inaugural season of ILT20, Adani Sportsline-owned Gulf Giants have announced solid, right-handed England slugger James Vince as captain.Vince has a lot

Adam Zampa becomes captain of Melbourne Stars in BBL

The Melbourne Stars are pleased to announce that Adam Zampa will replace Glenn Maxwell as captain for BBL|12.Adam Zampa has been named captain of the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bas

Shan Masood appointed as Captain Yorkshire County Cricket Club in 2023

Yorkshire's new overseas signing Shan Masood has been named captain of the club once he arrives at Headingley for the 2023 season.The Pakistan international, 32, joined the club as

David Miller appointed as Paarl Royals captain in SA20

Miller, who had a stunning 2022 IPL season and helped the Gujarat Titans clinch the title in their first attempt by hitting 481 runs in 16 games with a batting average of 142.73, l

CPL 2022: Barbados Royals appoints David Miller as captain

The Barbados Royals on Wednesday announced the appointment of veteran South African batsman David Miller as their captain for the 2022 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season.The 32-

Babar Azam sets another unique record as Pakistan Skipper

Pakistan's batting maestro Babar Azam set another record when he became the first Pakistani captain to score more than 1,000 runs in each of the game's three formats.Pakistan's all

SA skipper Bavuma says, Proteas ready for India's pace attack

South Africa face a powerful fast bowler from an Indian side hungry to show themselves once their Twenty20 series gets underway in the scorching New Delhi summer sun, skipper Temba

Babar Azam has dreams to become the No. 1 batsman in all cricket formats

Babar Azam has said "it's a dream" to become No.1 batsman in all three formats and fulfill Dinesh Karthik's reputation for the Pakistan captain to make history.Babar Azam has respo

NED vs WI, 2022 – Nicholas Pooran on his captaincy: I Want To Talk And Walk

Nicholas Pooran, the West Indies' new white ball captain, said he would lead. "Instinctively" before his first assignment in permanent employment. On Tuesday, the ODI series begins

