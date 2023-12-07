
SIX vs REN News
Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades BBL13 Match 02, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

The Sydney Sixers will begin their BBL 13 campaign by hosting the Melbourne Renegades on Friday. The game will be played at the iconic SCG and will be a day/night affair.The Sydney

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades, BBL Match 18, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

The Sydney Sixers take on the Melbourne Renegades in Game 18 of the 2022-23 Big Bash League in Sydney on Wednesday night.Sydney Sixers is on a two-game winning streak. Greg Shipper

