Sitara-e-Imtiaz News
thumb

Babar becomes the youngest cricketer receives the civilian award ‘Sitara-e-Imtiaz’

Pakistan's all-format captain Babar Azam has been awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz, the country's third-highest civilian honor, for his excellence in cricket.Pakistan captain Babar Azam

thumb

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam Got a highest civil award Sitara-e-Imtiaz

Pakistani captain Babar Azam is presented with the Sitara-e-Imtiaz Award to mark the country's 75th Independence Day.Pakistani captain Babar Azam received a great honor ahead of th

