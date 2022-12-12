Sidra Ameen News
Jos Buttler wins Player of the Month award for November 2022
England's T20 World Cup-winningcaptain Jos Buttler has been named the ICC Men's Player of the Month forNovember 2022. Apart from bringing the team the World Cup trophy as captain,t
Nida Dar's all-round performance gives Pakistan emphatic win against India
India and Pakistan faced eachother in the 13th match of the ongoing Women's Asia Cup. Pakistan defeatedIndia by 13 runs in a thrilling match in Sylhet on Friday (October 7).Pakista
Thailand stun Pakistan in Women's T20 Asia Cup
The Thailand women's team haspicked up their first win in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup by defeating strong Pakistanwomen’s team by 4 wickets in their third match of the Women's Asia Cu
Bangladesh suffer 9-wicket defeat against Pakistan
Bangladesh have succumbed to a miserabledefeat of 9 wickets against Pakistan in the 5th match of the Women’sT20 Asia Cup on Monday (October 3) in Sylhet. After being sent to bat fi
Fahima stars to create history for Bangladesh
Like the men's team did in 1999, Bangladesh Women, in their debut ODI World Cup, have earned their maiden win against Pakistan. A stunning collapse in Hamilton hands Tigresses a ni