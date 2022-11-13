
Shohely Akhter News
thumb

BCB announces women's team for New Zealand tour

Bangladesh women's cricket teamis going to New Zealand to play a bilateral series for the first time. BangladeshCricket Board (BCB) has announced a 17-member squad ahead of this to

thumb

Defending champions Bangladesh get off to a flying start in Women's T20 Asia Cup

A few days ago, Thailand women’s teamgave Bangladesh women’s team a tough test in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier.However, this time they did not have to toil much in the W

thumb

Bangladesh become unbeaten champion in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier

Bangladesh women’s team have beatenIreland women’s team by 7 runs in the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World CupQualifier on Sunday (September 22) in Abu Dhabi and become the unbeat

thumb

Bangladeshi spinners dismantle Scotland to secure easy 6-wicket win

Bangladesh women's cricket team havesecured their second win in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier on Tuesday(September 20) beating Scotland women’s cricket team by 6 wickets

