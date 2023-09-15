
Shoaib Akhter News
thumb

The captaincy needs to sharpen up a bit: Shoaib Akhter criticizes Babar Azam

Former Pakistan bowler ShoaibAkhtar has called his country's elimination from the Asia Cup 2023 ‘embarrassing’,and he has urged the squad, and especially skipper Babar Azam, to get

thumb

Litton Das chooses his World XI

Bangladesh batter Litton Das hasreturned home after playing Global T20 Canada. He has also become the brandambassador of an organization today (August 10). Faced with the media the

thumb

Kamran Akmal slams PCB while defending Umar Akmal

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal feels that country's cricket establishment has failed to handle a talented batsman like his younger brother, Umar Akmal.Umar Akmal is pre

thumb

Shoaib Malik feels India-Pakistan rivalry desperately needs to resume

Arch rivalry between two teams always a great attraction to the fans from the inception of games. Therefore to make the games more attractive, it's necessary to arrange more games

thumb

Shoaib Akhter hits back at ICC

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhter has hit back at the International Cricket Council (ICC) after the highest authority of the game trolled him over his comments on Australia's sta

thumb

Furious Shoaib Akhter slams Pakistan bowlers

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhter was not impressed with Pakistan's performance on the second day of the Adelaide Test.Pakistan had even a difficult day than the opening da

thumb

Pakistan only responsible for being knocked out: Shoaib

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar feels Pakistan have only themselves to blame for failing to qualify in the semi-final of the World Cup.There were many ups and downs for P

thumb

Waqar - Shoaib convey condolences on Sri Devi's death

Bollywood’s first female film superstar Sri Devi’s life journey came to an end all of a sudden two days ago. At the age of just 54, the ever appealing star embraced death in Dubai

thumb

Shoaib appointed PCB brand ambassador

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has been appointed to two key posts - advisor to the chairman on cricket affairs and the PCB brand ambassador - chairman Najam Sethi annou

thumb

Indo-Pak rivalry in cricket on ice!

Upon the picture perfect landscape of St. Moritz, the long standing rivalry between India’s one of the greatest openers of all time Virender Sehwag and Pakistan pace legend Shoaib

thumb

Afridi’s century leaves Shoaib Akhtar in awe

Shahid Afridi has been a super star since he made his mark into international cricket. He made the fastest century on his second ODI match against Sri Lanka and ruled the book for

thumb

Shoaib Akhter liked to hit Hayden hard on field!

Once the most daring fast bowler on earth Pakistan’s former speed star Shoaib Akhter has recently undisclosed some abstruse facts during his reigning the cricket world.In his twitt

