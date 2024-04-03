Shivam Mavi News
Shivam Mavi ruled out of the remaining leg of IPL 2024
Lucknow Super Giants pacer Shivam Mavi has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. He didn’t feature any of LSG's game this season. Mavi's replacement is yet to be
Shivam Mavi to miss majority of domestic season due to injury
The seamer Shivam Mavi faces alengthy absence from cricket after being replaced by Akash Deep on India'sAsian Games squad. The 24-year-old bowler was hurt the day before he was toa
Shivam Mavi joins the elite list of bowlers with 4 wickets on T20I debut
Young medium pacer Shivam Mavi won 4:22 to become the third Indian men's cricketer to win four wickets in the T20I debut in the first game of the three-game series against Sri Lank
Shivam Mavi's four-fer on debut gives India win in a thriller against Sri Lanka
India beat Sri Lanka by 2 runs ina thriller in the first match of the three-match T20I series on Tuesday(January 3) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India were sent to bat first as S
Dhawan, Pant dropped for Sri Lanka series, Mavi earns maiden call-up
Shikhar Dhawan has been droppedfrom the Indian ODI squad for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka. Indiawill play a series of three ODI and T20I matches against the Lankans a
IPL 2021: Steyn gets emotional after Mavi calls the Proteas pacer his idol
It is always a great feeling when someone calls you their inspiration or idol. This is the kind of feeling which cannot be put in words because it is so special and it means a lot
