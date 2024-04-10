
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right

Trending Now

See All
Shikharf Dhawan News
thumb

IPL 2024 : [WATCH] Heinrich Klaasen stumped Shikhar Dhawan On A 140KMPH Delivery

Punjab Kings' decision to field first after winning the toss paid off handsomely as their fast bowlers quickly claimed three wickets during the powerplay. Nitish Kumar Reddy lit up

thumb

IPL 2024 : PBKS Shikhar Dhawan made Preity Zinta happy and equals Virat Kohli

Shikhar Dhawan has been an outstanding performer for the Punjab Kings during this season of the Indian Premier League 2024.The left-handed opener has proven he still has a lot to o

thumb

IND vs WI: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer test negative for COVID-19, cleared for training

Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer have been cleared to train after testing negative for Covid-19. You will take part in the Indian training in the evening.Indian opener Shikhar Dhawa

thumb

Shikhar Dhawan reveals his favourite batting partner

Shikhar Dhawan has become an integral part of the Indian team in the limited-overs format. Even though he made his international debut in 2010, he could showcase his skills in inte

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.