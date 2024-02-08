Shevon Daniel News
Sri Lanka drop Dasun Shanaka for Afghanistan ODIs
Sri Lanka have announced a16-member squad for the ODI series against Afghanistan. Former captain DasunShanaka did not have a place in the team. Also missing from the squad are Nuwa
██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗ ███╗ ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║ ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║ ██║ ██║ ██║██║ ██║█████╗ ██████╔╝ ██╔╝╚██║ ██║ ██║ ██║██╔████╔██║ ██║ ██║ ██║██║ ██║██╔══╝ ██╔══██╗ ██╔╝ ██║ ██║ ██║ ██║██║╚██╔╝██║ ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║ ██║ ██║ ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝ ╚═╝ ╚═╝ ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝ ╚═╝
|
██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗ ███╗ ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║ ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║ ██║ ██║ ██║██║ ██║█████╗ ██████╔╝ ██╔╝╚██║ ██║ ██║ ██║██╔████╔██║ ██║ ██║ ██║██║ ██║██╔══╝ ██╔══██╗ ██╔╝ ██║ ██║ ██║ ██║██║╚██╔╝██║ ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║ ██║ ██║ ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝ ╚═╝ ╚═╝ ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝ ╚═╝