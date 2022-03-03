Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium News
Tigers target Afghans to end win drought in T20Is
The T20 International series between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will roll on from Thursday (March 3). The opening game of the two match series is scheduled to start at 3 PM local t
BCB set to allow full capacity crowd during T20 series
After Corona pandemic, spectators are returning to Bangladesh cricket for the first time in 100%. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), the governing body of cricket in the country,
Salman Butt criticizes Mirpur pitch
Controversial Pakistan cricketer and former captain Salman Butt has criticized Bangladesh for its slow wicket in Mirpur. It is not possible to do well in the international arena b
Rizwan worried with Mirpur pitch
Pakistan cricket team has come to Bangladesh after a long six years. They have already started practicing. Their star opener Mohammad Rizwan spoke to reporters about the series.Ri
Pakistan not worried with Mirpur condition
The Pakistan National Team is now in Bangladesh to play Three T20s and Two Tests. Bilateral fights will start on November 19 with the T20 series. Before that, the wicket of Mirpu
Shakib back at SBNCS
After a dismal performance in Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020, Shakib Al Hasan is set for return in Bangladeshi colours this month.[caption id="attachment_156822" align="alignnone" width=
Dhaka, Chattogram to host West Indies series
Two cities are set to host Bangladesh vs West Indies series in January-February 2021.[caption id="attachment_111487" align="alignnone" width="640"] [/caption]Dhaka's Shere Bangla