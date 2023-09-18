
  Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium
Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium News
thumb

Bangladesh-New Zealand ODI series ticket price starts from BDT 200

Ticket prices for the three-match ODI series between hostsBangladesh and New Zealand have been published. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)announced the prices on Monday (September 18

thumb

Bangladesh-Afghanistan Test ticket starts from 100

Tickets for the Dhaka Test between hosts Bangladesh and visiting Afghanistanwill go on sale on Tuesday (June 13). However, online ticket sales will starton Monday (June 12).Dhaka T

thumb

Bangladesh-Ireland Test ticket price starts from BDT 100

Tickets for the Dhaka Testbetween hosts Bangladesh and visiting Ireland go on sale on Monday (April 3).However, online ticket sales will start on Sunday (April 2).Dhaka Test will s

thumb

Mushfiqur surpasses Kohli and Hales to register new record

Bangladesh's experienced wicket-keeperbatter Mushfiqur Rahim has registered a new record in T20 cricket. He hassurpassed India star batter Virat Kohli and England star batter Alex

thumb

Bangladesh-India ODI ticket price starts from BDT 200

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have announced the prices oftickets for the three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and India. The serieswill kick off from Sunday (December 4) at

thumb

Schedule of India's tour of Bangladesh announced

The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has revealed the schedule for India's visit of Bangladesh later thisyear, which will consist of three one-day internationals and two Test matchesi

thumb

'Feels like Pakistan' - Fakhar on Mirpur crowd

Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman has compared playing at Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium with playing in front of a home crowd.Fakhar Zaman saw Pakistan over the line i

thumb

BCB tells curators to make better pitches

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has asked the curators go prepare better tracks at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.The past one month of T20 cricket at Mirpur has

thumb

Bangladesh hint at slow pitches vs NZ to keep winning streak

Bangladesh are on a roll after winning back-to-back T20I series win against Zimbabwe (2-1, away) and Australia (4-1 at home).The five-match Bangladesh-Australia series was the slow

thumb

CCDM informs about Shakib's DPL availability, matches and venues

The Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) has talked about the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League’s (DPL) arrangement which is scheduled from 31 May 2021 afte

