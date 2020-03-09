
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman News
BCB upbeat about Asia XI-World XI matches despite coronavirus fear

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is still quite hopeful of successfully hosting the birth centenary programmes of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman despite the first reported cas

Uncertainty over Indian players in Asia XI vs World XI match

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, two Twenty20 matches will be played between Asia XI and World XI in Dhaka o

BCCI to send five players for Bangabandhu's centenary matches in Bangladesh

Bipin DaniThe Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will send at least the five cricketers to play two T-20 matches in Bangladesh. This was revealed by Jayesh George, the BC

