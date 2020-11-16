Sheffield Shield Australia News
Concerns over Australia-India first Test
India national team are currently in Australia for three-match ODI series and four-match Test series. But concerns have started to rise as coronavirus outbreak in Adelaide is incre
Indian coffin used for Dean Jones' last journey
India-made coffin was used for Dean Jones' ‘last journey’ at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) last week. This was revealed in the media release sent by the spokesperson Ms. Sophi
Australian spinner Steve O'Keefe retires after being repeatedly neglected
Declaring retirement for not being offered a fresh contract in the world of cricket is not new. Likewise, the end of another cricket player’s career was seen. Australian spinner St
Sheffield Shield final cancelled, New South Wales crowned champions
Australia’s domestic competition Sheffield Shield was called off on Tuesday because of the coronavirus pandemic with New South Wales had been declared champions for the season. Vic
Dangerous MCG pitch forces a day to be called off in a Sheffield Shield match
The unusual behaviour of the pitch in Melbourne Cricket Ground forced to call off a day's play in a Sheffield Shield game in Australia.There are many instances witnessed in the gam
Watch: Steve Smith dismissed in a bizarre manner after scoring his slowest FC ton
Australian right handed batsman Steve Smith registered his slowest First-class century when he completed his 42nd First-class ton during a Sheffield Shield game against Western Aus
Aaron Finch suffers back injury ahead of T20Is against Sri Lanka
Australia have been hit with a massive injury blow as their limited overs captain Aaron Finch is doubtful in Australia's opening T20I against Sri Lanka in Adelaide next Sunday for
Paine scores a hundred after 13 years
Australia's Test captain Tim Paine finally managed to score a hundred after 13 years while playing for Tasmania in their first match of the Marsh Sheffield Shield season.A sigh of
Watch: Steve Smith goes for a duck in Sheffield Shield
Australian right-handed batsman Steve Smith dismissed for a duck in the ongoing Sheffield Shield trophy in the Australian domestic circuit.[caption id="attachment_126559" align="al
Fire forces to stop play in Sheffield Shield match in WACA
An incident of fire has made an ongoing match to halt in the Sheffield Shield clash between Western Australia and Tasmania at the WACA Ground on Thursday.Western Australia and Tasm
O'Keefe forgets his runner! Ends in hilarious run-out
In a Sheffield Shield match between Victoria and New South Wales at Drummoyne Oval, Steve O’ Keefe had evoked a ridiculous run out.The NSW spinner, after hurting his hamstring duri
Aussie domestic team slapped with rare five run penalty
No ‘no balls’, no demerit points – the penalty was more ominous than that when it mated out straight into the team score. During a Sheffield Shield match between Queensland and Wes