Our groundsmen do it deliberately, but their groundsmen just get it wrong: Gavaskar criticizes pitch of SENA countries
The discussion about the pitch ofthe Cape Town Test, which ended in one and a half days, does not stop.Regardless, it is said to be the shortest Test match in history. The discussi
Gujarat Titans are the Manchester City of IPL, says Shaun Pollock ahead of Qualifier 1
Former South Africa and Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Shaun Pollock has praised the performance of the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at the 2023 IPL, ensuring they become o
The Shaun Pollock Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Shaun Maclean Pollock OIS (born 16 July 1973) is a South African cricket commentator and former cricketer who has captained all formats of the game. He is widely regarded as one of
Three cricketers get into ICC Hall of Fame
Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardena, former South Africa all-rounder Shaun Pollock and ex England batter Janette Brittin will be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame before the T20 W
Amla misses second Test commentary
Former South African batsman Hashim Amla has been missing at the commentary during the second Test match against Sri Lanka at the Wanderers.The 37-year-old top order batsman lost h
Holder shares Shakib's two records
Cricket has returned on the field after a long time with historic records. Caribbean captain Jason Holder's fiery bowling has returned England's batsmen like a nightmare. Holder ha
Shakib Al Hasan rated as 2nd MVP of 21st Century in ODI
After the inception of cricket, an uncountable number of players has appeared in the game. But some of them have kept legacy to be remembered for. Cricket has going at its best in
'He was just too much': Ntini names toughest batsman he ever bowled to
South Africa has always been a fertile ground for pacers. World class fast bowlers like Allan Donald, Shaun Pollock, Dale Steyn have come up from this country. There’s no hesitatio
Herschelle Gibbs picks his all-time best XI for Test and ODI
Former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs have made his all-time Proteas Test and ODI XI he played with.This former batsman has always been active on social media and likes to s
'We used to see how many overs Shoaib Akhtar had left in his spell'
Former Pakistan paceman Shoaib Akhtar still holds the record for the fastest delivery in the world. How often the batsmen were so gloomy against Shoaib's pace, it’s known to all. F
Mashrafe's century of wickets as ODI captain
Bangladesh ODI captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has reached a new milestone with the ball in hand on Sunday during the first ODI match against Zimbabwe at Sylhet International Cricket
Watch: Pollock enjoys a moment of split emotions
South Africa won the first Test match comfortably by six wickets against Pakistan at the SuperSport Park.The hosts South Africa finished off the Test match within three days and bo