Shariful Islam News
thumb

No Ariful in Bangladesh U-19 squad for Pakistan tour

Participating as the defendingchampions, the Bangladesh Under-19 team's last World Cup was a nightmare.Batter Ariful Islam was brilliant though the rest performed poorly. Arifulaga

thumb

When we see India, something triggers in our mind: WC winner Rakibul

The match between Bangladesh and India has now turned into a duel between two ever-rival teams. Not only the national team, but also the age-based team has spread that aggressive a

thumb

Fizz-Jubair get 'A' team call

Leg-spinner Jubair Hossain Likhon who has not got any chance to play a longer version cricket match in the domestic cricket since October 2016, gets Bangladesh 'A' team call for th

