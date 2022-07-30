Shapoor Zadran News
Four wounded in grenade blast during match in Kabul Stadium
A grenade explosion occurredduring a T20 match at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium in Afghanistan.Four people were injured.The explosion took place in thestands of the spect
The Shapoor Zadran Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Shapoor Zadran is an Afghan professional cricketer who was born on January 1, 1985 in Logar province. He's a big, left-arm, fast bowler who bowls pretty fast.Shapoor Zadran is a cr
Four changes in Afghanistan's final squad of T20 World Cup
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) hasmade some changes in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup squad and named a 15-membersquad on Sunday (October 10). There are four changes from the init
Shapoor Zadran back in Afghan squad for Ireland T20Is
Left-arm pacer Shapoor Zadran has got a recall from the national team as Afghanistan announced their squad for the three-match T20I series against Ireland in March this year.While
Watch: Shapoor Zadran pushes away Shahzad in hilarious send-off in T10 League 2019
During the tenth match of the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 League between Karnataka Tuskers and Deccan Gladiators, Tuskers' pacer Shapoor Zadran pushed away Gladiators' opening batsman Mo