
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right

Trending Now

See All
Shapoor Zadran News
thumb

Four wounded in grenade blast during match in Kabul Stadium

A grenade explosion occurredduring a T20 match at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium in Afghanistan.Four people were injured.The explosion took place in thestands of the spect

thumb

The Shapoor Zadran Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Shapoor Zadran is an Afghan professional cricketer who was born on January 1, 1985 in Logar province. He's a big, left-arm, fast bowler who bowls pretty fast.Shapoor Zadran is a cr

thumb

Four changes in Afghanistan's final squad of T20 World Cup

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) hasmade some changes in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup squad and named a 15-membersquad on Sunday (October 10). There are four changes from the init

thumb

Shapoor Zadran back in Afghan squad for Ireland T20Is

Left-arm pacer Shapoor Zadran has got a recall from the national team as Afghanistan announced their squad for the three-match T20I series against Ireland in March this year.While

thumb

Watch: Shapoor Zadran pushes away Shahzad in hilarious send-off in T10 League 2019

During the tenth match of the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 League between Karnataka Tuskers and Deccan Gladiators, Tuskers' pacer Shapoor Zadran pushed away Gladiators' opening batsman Mo

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.