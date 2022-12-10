Shane McDermott News
Dropped catches don’t lose matches: Bangladesh fielding coach Shane McDermott
Bangladesh fielding coach ShaneMcDermott is finding positivity in Bangladesh cricketers’ fielding despiteregularly dropping catches. He feels that the cricketers will become morema
I don't think Bangladesh is in a position to rest players: McDermott
The pressure on an internationalcricketer is greater than at any time in history after the post-coronavirus period.As there are many franchise cricket mix with the tight internatio
Neutral match officials return for Bangladesh-Sri Lanka Tests
Neutral match officials areappointed for the two-match Test series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.According to the highly placedsources in the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), the
McDermott to join Bangladesh team as fielding coach from SA tour
Bangladesh Cricket Board has announced Australian native Shane McDermott as the fielding coach of the men's team till the 2023 ODI World Cup.McDermott replaces Ryan Cook, who left
Shane McDermott appointed Bangladesh fielding coach till 2023 CWC
Australia's Shane McDermott, who recently was Sri Lanka's fielding coach will take up the fielding coach role with the Bangladesh men's national team.According to the highly placed
McDermott reaches Australia, disappointed on not being part of series win
Shane McDermott is Sri Lanka'sfirst among three foreign coaches, whose contracts have not been extended andleft the country. Speaking exclusively over thetelephone, the fielding co
McDermott 'sidelined' for England tour
Sri Lanka's national team fielding coach Shane McDermott has been ‘sidelined’ for the proposed tour of England.According to the sources in the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board, Manoj
Sri Lanka fielding coach Shane McDermott skips Bangladesh tour
Sri Lanka's Australian fielding coach Shane McDermott has skipped the Bangladesh tour.According to the highly placed sources in the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the 40-year-old McDermo
Thirimanne's attitude and effort awesome, says fielding coach
Five slip catches by Lahiru Thirimanne in England's first innings of the recently concluded second Test in Galle equaled the Test record. It was the 13th such instance, but Thirima
McDermott gives credit to BCB for innovative ideas among pandemic
Sri Lankan fielding coach Shane McDermott is happy to learn that new innovations are being used by different countries to find cricket talent.[caption id="attachment_152527" align=
Sri Lanka's extended squad to have fitness tests today
Sri Lanka's probable squad of 23-players picked for the training ahead of the Test series against Bangladesh will undergo several fitness tests on Wednesday.According to the highly
Arrival of Lankan bowling coach David Saker 'delayed'
Arrival of Sri Lanka's Australian bowling coach David Saker has been "delayed".The 54-year-old Saker, who has been struck in Australia owing to the COVID-19 had been asked to retur