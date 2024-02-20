Shamim Ashraf Chowdhury News
Ramiz, Ambrose, Shamim in BPL commentary box wearing special Punjabi for 21th February
Bengali language in the voice ofPakistani commentator Ramiz Raja in the BPL, wearing special Punjabi for 21stFebruary. Love for Bengali language is spread all around in the month o
Shamim wants Tanzid Tamim in opening with Litton Das
There are several surprises inthe announced 17-member Asia Cup squad of Bangladesh. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gotthe opportunity for the first time. There is uncapped Shamim Hossain and M
Shamim Ashraf wants Mahmudullah Riyad in Bangladesh ODI team
Bangladesh’s internationalcommentator Shamim Ashraf Chowdhury has discussed various aspects of the AsiaCup in an interview given to BDCricTime. Shamim personally wants to see Mahmu
Shamim Ashraf Chowdhury thinks Shakib, Mushfiqur will be Bangladesh's trump card in Asia Cup
Asia Cup 2023 is just a few daysaway. Bangladesh has announced a 17-member squad for the tournament which hasseveral surprises. Tigers' biggest concern is the opening and the No. 7
4 local and 3 foreign commentators in Bangladesh-Afghanistan series
The bilateral series between hosts Bangladesh and visitingAfghanistan starts from June 14. And in this series, 4 local and 3 foreigncommentators will perform the duties of commenta
Roshan Abeysinghe and HD Ackerman invited for Test commentary in Bangladesh
Sri Lanka's Roshan Abeysinghe andSouth Africa's HD Ackerman are the part of the commentary team for the two Testmatches in Bangladesh. According to the sources inBangladesh Cricket
Sri Lankan and Zimbabwean commentators land in Bangladesh
Two commentators- one each from Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka have landed in Bangladesh.Sri Lanka's Roshan Abeysinghe and Zimbabwe's Tino Mawoyo have been hired by the broadcasters and th