
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Shamim Ashraf Chowdhury
Shamim Ashraf Chowdhury News
thumb

Ramiz, Ambrose, Shamim in BPL commentary box wearing special Punjabi for 21th February

Bengali language in the voice ofPakistani commentator Ramiz Raja in the BPL, wearing special Punjabi for 21stFebruary. Love for Bengali language is spread all around in the month o

thumb

Shamim wants Tanzid Tamim in opening with Litton Das

There are several surprises inthe announced 17-member Asia Cup squad of Bangladesh. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gotthe opportunity for the first time. There is uncapped Shamim Hossain and M

thumb

Shamim Ashraf wants Mahmudullah Riyad in Bangladesh ODI team

Bangladesh’s internationalcommentator Shamim Ashraf Chowdhury has discussed various aspects of the AsiaCup in an interview given to BDCricTime. Shamim personally wants to see Mahmu

thumb

Shamim Ashraf Chowdhury thinks Shakib, Mushfiqur will be Bangladesh's trump card in Asia Cup

Asia Cup 2023 is just a few daysaway. Bangladesh has announced a 17-member squad for the tournament which hasseveral surprises. Tigers' biggest concern is the opening and the No. 7

thumb

4 local and 3 foreign commentators in Bangladesh-Afghanistan series

The bilateral series between hosts Bangladesh and visitingAfghanistan starts from June 14. And in this series, 4 local and 3 foreigncommentators will perform the duties of commenta

thumb

Roshan Abeysinghe and HD Ackerman invited for Test commentary in Bangladesh

Sri Lanka's Roshan Abeysinghe andSouth Africa's HD Ackerman are the part of the commentary team for the two Testmatches in Bangladesh. According to the sources inBangladesh Cricket

thumb

Sri Lankan and Zimbabwean commentators land in Bangladesh

Two commentators- one each from Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka have landed in Bangladesh.Sri Lanka's Roshan Abeysinghe and Zimbabwe's Tino Mawoyo have been hired by the broadcasters and th

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.