Shakib A Hasan News
Bengal Tigers outclassed Afghanistan at Dharamsala
Both the teams with a disappointing Asia Cup campaign had clash in their first match of the tournament at Dharamsala. The commentators thought thatit would be a “batt
Bangladesh’s World Cup Aspirations; An Insight
In preparations for thehighly anticipated World cup, teams are meticulously making their lineups forthe tournament. Asian teams are favorite, as world cup is going to be held inInd
Shakib al Hasan nearly joins the Ravindra Jadeja in the latest Test all-rounder rankings
Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan climbed back to second place in the most recent ICC MRF Tires Test Player Standings list, bringing him one step closer to regaining his title as
'Would he have said the same thing if he was picked in the IPL?'
The drama continues in Bangladesh cricket as the BCB president Nazmul Hasan Papon has raised questions over Shakib Al Hasan's dedication to the national side one day after the all
Shakib regains top spot in T20 rankings
Shakib Al Hasan has grand comeback andonce again became number one all-rounder in ICC Twenty/20 Rankings surpassing Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi.Shakib regains top spot in T20I
Five in a row for Shakib
Big Cricketers shine in big matches. Shakib AL Hasan proved this again as he showed his class with both bat and bowl in a must win game against Oman in ICC World Twenty/20. He also
Oman captain praises Shakib and Fizz
Mustafiz, Shakib and Mahedi earned Bangladesh Cricket Teama hard fought win against Oman. It was the host who were in the driving seat during a certain time of the game. But their
A much needed win: Shakib
Bangladesh Cricket Team's win against Oman Cricket Team is a satisfactory win says the player of the match Shakib Al Hasan. The Tiger's win their second match at the ICC World Twen
Bashar picks his best test playing XI
Bangladeshi selector and former Skipper Habibul Bashar Sumon has revealed his best test playing Squad. The former skipper, who has played 50 tests for Bangladesh has sorted the pla
WhatsApp conversation between Shakib and bookie revealed
World's number 1 ranked all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after being proved guilty in corruption offenses.According to the ICC
BCB set to take legal action against Shakib Al Hasan
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is all set to issue a show-cause notice to Test and Twenty20 skipper Shakib Al Hasan in accusation of violating board's terms and conditions.The
Shakib opens up about relationship between players and BCB
Shakib Al Hasan feels both the players and the board are at fault. He thinks there is a communication barrier when it comes to talking about the improvement of Bangladesh cricket.B