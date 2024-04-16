
Shahriar Komol News
thumb

Abdullah Al Mamun's all round brilliance hands Rupganj Tigers a thrilling victory

Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club beat City Club by 5 runs in DLS method on Tuesday (16th April). The match went down to the wires. But at the backend of the innings, Rupganj Tigers Cric

thumb

Prime Bank confirm top spot, Mizanur hits first century of DPL 2019-20

It was another rain-affected day in first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Thursday (June 17) as only one match saw the result and other two matches got abandoned

