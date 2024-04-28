
Shaheen Shah Afridi News
thumb

Shaheen Shah Afridi gives update about Haris Rauf's injury

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf,who started bowling again in the nets three days ago, is making a cautiousrecovery. During a post-match presentation following Pakistan's fifth T20I

thumb

Shaheen-Chapman saw significant rise in ICC rankings

Mark Chapman, the batter from New Zealand, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, the fast bowler from Pakistan, have seen significant improvements in the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings followin

thumb

Pakistani pacers run riot to hand New Zealand a thumping defeat

Pakistan thrashed New Zealand by 7 wickets on Saturday (20th April) at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir and Shadab Khan ran riot to bundle

thumb

It feels like it is my debut series: Amir

After nearly four years away, fast bowler Mohammad Amir has returned to the Pakistan national team.In a video, the left-arm pacer expressed his thanks to the Pakistan Cricket Board

thumb

Heavens open up at Rawalpindi, first T20I abandoned

The first T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand have been called off due to heavy rain in Rawalpindi. Only two balls of action was possible before the arrival of rain.Before that,

thumb

"We support each other in every situation"- Babar on Shaheen

Pakistan Cricket has been going through a lot of changes. From board president to coaching staff and team captain they've changed a raft. The upcoming T20 world cup is kicking at t

thumb

Shahid Afridi opens up about 'fake news', gives advice to journalists

Pakistani cricket is currentlyexperiencing a period of transition. A new captain has been appointed followingthe establishment of PCB's new committee. But there's still talk and cr

thumb

Zaka Ashraf reveals reason behind removing Babar Azam as Pakistan captain

In recent days, the controversysurrounding Pakistan's captaincy has attained its zenith. Babar Azam has beenreappointed captain of Pakistan in white ball cricket (ODI and T20 forma

thumb

"Don't test my patience" - Shaheen Afridi posts a cryptic Instagram story after being axed from captaincy

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reappointed Babar Azam as their skipper of white-ball formats after Shaheen Afridi's short stint with the team. Shaheen Shah AfridiAfter a poor

thumb

"Babar has taken revenge" - Rashid Latif drops controversial opinion

Former Pakistan's wk-batter Rashid Latif has said that despite having the friendship with Shaheen, Babar has taken revenge from him after taking the captaincy back.The Pakistan Cri

thumb

Shaheen greets Babar on getting the captaincy back

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reappointed Babar Azam as their white ball formats - ODI and T20I's captain after a short stint of Shaheen Shah Afridi's captaincy. However, Sh

thumb

Afridi shares his view on new Captain

If the captain has to change, then why not Mohammad Rizwan? Why Babar Azam again? Shahid Afridi, the former captain of the team, raised such questions about the change in the capta

