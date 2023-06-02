Shahadat Hossain News
Joy's stunning century and Yasir's 67* helps Bangladesh 'A' draw in last Test
The third four-day match betweenBangladesh 'A' team and West Indies 'A' team has ended with a draw withMahmudul Hasan Joy's century and Yasir Ali's half-century. However, the Tiger
The Shahadat Hossain Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Shahadat Hossain was born on August 7, 1986 in Narayanganj, Bangladesh. His raw talent was handpicked by the Bangladesh Institute of Sports (BKSP). In 2004 he made his first class
Shahadat still dreams to play in Bangladesh team
Shahadat Hossain , was once a regular member of the Bangladesh Test team. The golden days are gone long ago. However, the pacer thinks that he still has the ability to play a rol
Shakib-less Mohammedan pull off narrow win over Old DOHS
The teams who’re currently in top 4 of the points table- Mohammedan Sporting Club, Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club all have won their respective match
Shahadat returns to competitive cricket after 18 months
Bangladesh fast bowler Shahadat Hossain have returned to competitive cricket after a long 18-month overcoming the ban. He played for Partex Sporting Club in the third round of the
Shahadat passes Yo-Yo test with surprising score
Shahadat Hossain, who has been released from ban following the appeal few days ago, needed only one thing to return to cricket - a fitness test pass mark. The pacer has passed the
I will be forever grateful to BCB: Shahadat Hossain
Shahadat Hossain's ban is set to be reduced after he asked for forgiveness mentioning the situation of his mother, who is suffering from cancer.A few days ago, Bangladesh fast bowl
Qatar T10 League all six franchise squads: Two Bangladeshis on card
The inaugural edition of the Qatar T10 League starting on Saturday in Doha, Qatar will witness an array of present and past international cricket stars participating in the newly f
BCB ban Shahadat Hossain for 5 years
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have imposed a five-year ban on fast bowler Shahadat Hossain due to physical assault with a cricketer in the ongoing National Cricket League (NCL).Fa
Pacer Shahadat creates another controversy beating his own teammate
The aggressive mentality of Bangladesh pacer Shahadat Hossain out of the field is nothing new. The paceman had been the headline of the news for a number of negative reasons previo
No one will be spared on disciplinary grounds: BCB President
The year 2018 has begun rather adversely in Bangladesh cricket in the act of national team star Sabbir Rahman smirking severe punishment for behavioral misconduct. The highest auth
A record that Mehidy didn't want
The spinners of Bangladesh has always faced difficulties in the foreign conditions. Apart from Shakib Al Hasan, the stats of the spinners are not appealing.Bangladesh are playing w