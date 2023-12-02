
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Selection panel News
thumb

Ramiz Raja criticizes PCB for appointing Salman Butt as selection consultant

Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja has criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for appointing tainted former cricketer Salman Butt as advisor to chief selector Wahab Riaz. The

thumb

PCB announces selection panel to assist chief selector Wahab Riaz

The PCB has confirmed the appointment of former Pakistan cricketers Kamran Akmal, Rao Iftikhar Anjum and Salman Butt as advisory members to the chief selector Wahab Riaz.The PCB ha

thumb

Shahid Afridi selection panel Didn’t Want Babar as Captain, says Najam Sethi

PCB Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi has announced that the preliminary selection committee, headed by Shahid Afridi, initially wanted to replace Babar Azam as the Pakista

thumb

PSL 8: Kamran Akmal step down as national selection committees

Former Test cricketer Kamran Akmal has retired from the national selection committees to continue his involvement with the local news channel during the Pakistan Super League (PSL)

thumb

PCB names Akmal, Sami and Hameed in national selection committee

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced the national men's team selection committee, with Haroon Rashid appointed as the committee's chairman.Former wicketkeeper Ka

thumb

PCB interim selection committee adds three players to Test Squad

The men's interim selection committee has included Mir Hamza, Sajid Khan and Shahnawaz Dahani in Pakistan's Test squad for the two-game series against New Zealand, which begins her

thumb

Afridi appointed chairman of interim selection committee

Former captain Shahid Afridi will head up the new provisional selection committee for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), officials said on Saturday, the latest change since the team

thumb

Roland Butcher appointed as new selector to the West Indies Men's Teams

Roland Butcher, the Barbados-born former batsman from England, has been appointed to the West Indies Men's and Juniors Selection Committee.Butcher will join lead selector Desmond H

thumb

Ajit Agarkar in contention for India's selection panel: Report

The BCCI has always ensured to increase the standard and quality of Indian cricket. The richest cricket body has been a bit busy of late. Not a long ago, they announced Team India

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.