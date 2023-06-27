
security News
Pakistan not prepared to play World Cup matches in Mumbai for security reasons

The full schedule for the much-anticipated 2023 World Cup is set to be unveiled in Mumbai on Tuesday. The International Cricket Council (ICC) will announce the fixtures for the tou

Extra security for Shakib

Many in the country have showed dissatisfactions over Shakib Al Hasan's participation in the Diwali celebrations in Kolkata. The frustration of some of the fans has become clear in

Over 10,000 cops to perform security duty in Lahore

Pakistan's Police (Operations Wing) have chalked out an intimidating security plan for the impending three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh.The series will start f

