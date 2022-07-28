
Scotland vs New Zealand 2022 News
thumb

Allen century, Sodhi 4 for blow Scotland away to give the Kiwis 1-0 lead

New Zealand have shown complete domination over hosts Scotland, as they have won the first T20I by a huge margin of 68 runs. It was a Finn Allen show, as he smashed a blitzing cent

thumb

Netherlands' Michael Rippon gets New Zealand national team call-up

Former Netherlands cricketerMichael Rippon has been called up to play for New Zealand in limited-overscricket for the first time, that too against his previous country Netherlands.

