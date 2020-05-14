scotland vs new zealand News
New Zealand, Pakistan's tour of Scotland, Ireland postponed
Scotland's ODI and T20 matches against New Zealand have said to arrange in Edinburgh in June this year. But due to the turmoil atmosphere of cricket the series have been postponed
Scotland eager to arrange cricket series behind closed doors
Scotland is scheduled to host New Zealand and Australia in June but due to the ongoing COVID19 pandemic, it looks highly doubtful that series will take place as planned, with New Z